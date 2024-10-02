© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Statewide: Efforts to curb hunger among college students

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published October 2, 2024 at 4:08 PM CDT
Cherry tomatoes grow at Northern Illinois University's Edible Campus garden. Students and community members are free to pick anything they want.
Spencer Tritt/WNIJ
Cherry tomatoes grow at Northern Illinois University's Edible Campus garden. Students and community members are free to pick anything they want.

Research shows that college students are going hungry at a higher rate than the U.S. population as a whole. Some campuses are taking alternative approaches to tackling student hunger. On this episode, we learn about the efforts.

Also:

* Lisa Kurian Philip reports the deaths of more than 40,000 Palestinians and 1,200 Israelis over the past year has drawn out deep divisions among Jewish college students.

* Elissa Eaton brings us details on efforts to make a psychedelic drug more available for mental health treatment.

* Maureen McKinney speaks with Anne King, a crisis chat counselor for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline. She talks about how her life changed after her younger sister committed suicide.

* Ethan Holder reports from Carbondale on how young people view the election.

* Peter Medlin interviews Rep. Anne Stava-Murray about Illinois' law prohibiting book bans.

* A reporter with The Trace discusses an investigation that found shooting victims in Chicago are more likely to die from their injuries than just a few years ago.

* Eric Stock sits down with Normal's Mayor Chris Koos to find out what the city plans to do about large unsanctioned pop-up parties. Some have become violent, including one last week that turned deadly.

