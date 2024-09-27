© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
University of Illinois Extension offers quick tips for homeowners to be climate stewards

Northern Public Radio | By Jess Savage
Published September 27, 2024 at 9:45 AM CDT
Image by Bryan Clayton from Pixabay

Learning about climate change can be overwhelming, but there are ways Illinois residents can take action in their own community.

The University of Illinois Extension is hosting a free virtual webinar on Oct. 10.

It’s part of their Everyday Environment series. The goal is to teach people about how climate is changing in Illinois, and what residents can do about it.

Abigail Garafulo is an educator at the Extension. She says Everyday Environment gives people a community and helps them feel more hopeful.

“It's empowering," she said. "It gives you the opportunity to do something, and it gives you the tools to tell people about it.”

Topics include climate-friendly lawn care tips, like waiting for your grass to grow at least three inches before you mow or leaving fall leaves on the lawn as mulch. They’ll also talk about collective action as a community.
Jess Savage
Jess is a graduate of the University of Vermont and Northwestern University specializing in health, environment, and science reporting. Jess is a reporter with WNIJ, Report for America's Ag and Water Desk and Harvest Public Media.
