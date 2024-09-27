Capitol News Illinois launches Election Guide as early voting begins in Illinois

Early voting began Thursday in Illinois, and Capitol News Illinois has launched an interactive Election Guide to help Illinoisans navigate the voting process.

Illinois gives voters 40 days prior to Election Day to cast their ballot – in most jurisdictions. Beginning Thursday, most Illinoisans can vote at their local election authority’s office – in most cases, that’s the county clerk, but for about a quarter of the state’s population it’s a city or county election commission.

Capitol News Illinois’ interactive guide aims to help navigate the process of voting, from how to register and what to do if you feel your rights have been violated.

Visit the CNI Election Guide to learn more about the voting process in Illinois.

While early voting began this week for most of the state, the same can’t be said for Chicago and the rest of Cook County. Early voting begins Oct. 3 in the city, while voting in suburban Cook County begins on Oct. 9.

On Oct. 21, early voting expands so that voters in many counties can vote at locations other than the election authority’s office. Early voting generally runs through Nov. 4.

Capitol News Illinois has also launched a county-level look-up tool to help voters connect with their local election authorities. Because elections are run at the local level, county clerks and local election boards are often the most qualified people to answer voting-related questions.

Visit our Local Election Guide to find more information on your local election authority.

Most early voting locations also allow individuals to register to vote in Illinois. You can also register online or by mail. To register in person, you must visit your local election authority. Most counties also offer alternate locations for voter registration, including secretary of state facilities, libraries and other government buildings.

To register online, visit the state’s online voter application tool at ova.elections.il.gov. Online registration closes Oct. 20.

Those registering in person after Oct. 9 must also vote at the same time as part of the state’s “grace period” process.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 5. Voters in line by 7 p.m. are guaranteed the chance to vote on Election Day if they are in line to vote when the polls close.

Capitol News Illinois photo by Andrew Campbell A woman in Illinois takes advantage of early voting in Sangamon County on Thursday. Voters in nearly every county can begin casting ballots for the November election, either at early voting locations or via mail-in ballot.

Illinois allows same-day registration and voting on Election Day at the prospective voter’s assigned election location. But to do so, voters must provide two forms of identification, one of which must have a current address – the same requirements as regular registration.

View a list of acceptable identification in the CNI Election Guide.

Illinoisans preferring to vote by mail have been able to request a mail ballot since last month. But the first day local election authorities can send those out was also Thursday. Vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked by Election Day and received by the local election authority on or before Nov. 19 to be accepted.

Election authorities also accept mail ballots that are returned in person, and many jurisdictions offer drop boxes where ballots can be submitted.

Those who request a mail ballot but would prefer to vote in person can do so, as long as they surrender the mail ballot to the election authority when they vote in person or sign an affidavit saying they have not received or have lost the ballot.

The last day to request a vote-by-mail ballot is Oct. 31. Anyone wishing to vote after that day will have to do so in person.

For help with other questions about voting – including what to do if you think your rights have been violated – visit the CNI Election Guide. You can also contact Capitol News Illinois with questions or comments by email at electionguide@capitolnewsillinois.com.

