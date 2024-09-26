© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Statewide
Reporting from in and around Illinois.Listen to Statewide on WNIJ Saturdays 6-7 a.m. and Sundays 6-7 p.m.

Statewide: 988 counselors want more protection from abuse and harassment

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published September 26, 2024 at 1:39 PM CDT
Daisy is a former crisis counselor at Bloomington Illinois’ local 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline Call center. She holds a paper in front of her face with emotions she felt when taking abusive calls while working there. She covers her face to maintain anonymity.
Emily Bollinger/WGLT
988 became the national 3-digit Suicide and Crisis Lifeline in 2022. It has helped many who are dealing with a mental health crisis. But in a some instances, those answering the line are dealing with sexually abusive and harassing callers. It has been so severe that some counselors have left the job.

Melissa Ellin explains it's a difficult problem to solve because the lifeline must be accessible.

Also:

* Colin Hardman visits with Illinois State Board of Elections spokesman Matt Dietrich about election security and misinformation and safety concerns among election officials.

A student completing a test.
Pixabay

* Peter Medlin has a two-part story on changes to standardized testing of students and how the data is being used.

* Eric Stock talks with Rep. Dan Caulkins, a Republican from central Illinois, about legislation that an immigration advocate says is unnecessary and harmful.

* Adriana Cardona-Maguigad reports on efforts to open dialogue about immigration between Black and Latino communities.

* Brad Palmer speaks with a regional director of the Better Business Bureau about political scams.

* Isabela Nieto interviews two volunteer organizers of the Vegan Chef Challenge in Springfield. It's an event to get more people to try vegan dishes.

Illinois
