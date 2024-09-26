Statewide: 988 counselors want more protection from abuse and harassment

988 became the national 3-digit Suicide and Crisis Lifeline in 2022. It has helped many who are dealing with a mental health crisis. But in a some instances, those answering the line are dealing with sexually abusive and harassing callers. It has been so severe that some counselors have left the job.

Melissa Ellin explains it's a difficult problem to solve because the lifeline must be accessible.

Also:

* Colin Hardman visits with Illinois State Board of Elections spokesman Matt Dietrich about election security and misinformation and safety concerns among election officials.

Pixabay

* Peter Medlin has a two-part story on changes to standardized testing of students and how the data is being used.

* Eric Stock talks with Rep. Dan Caulkins, a Republican from central Illinois, about legislation that an immigration advocate says is unnecessary and harmful.

* Adriana Cardona-Maguigad reports on efforts to open dialogue about immigration between Black and Latino communities.

* Brad Palmer speaks with a regional director of the Better Business Bureau about political scams.

* Isabela Nieto interviews two volunteer organizers of the Vegan Chef Challenge in Springfield. It's an event to get more people to try vegan dishes.