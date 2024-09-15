Rep. Sorensen calls for end to political divisiveness after apparent attempted assassination of Trump

U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen, D-Ill., issued a brief statement following the apparent assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump on Sunday.

Sorensen, a first-term Democrat who represents parts of Bloomington-Normal, Peoria and much of western and northern Illinois, said he was “relieved that President Trump is okay” after the incident in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Shots were fired while Trump was golfing at one of his courses. The Palm Beach County Sheriff said the alleged gunman was about 300 to 500 yards from Trump.

Officials said Sunday that a suspect is in custody. The FBI said the incident is under investigation as an attempted assassination.

The shooting comes two months after Trump was wounded by a gunshot at a rally in western Pennsylvania.

“While we learn the motivations of this case, it’s important we stop the political divisiveness that causes people to react with dangerous intent. And let me be clear, political violence has no place in the United States of America,” said Sorensen.

Sorensen is seeking re-election in November against Republican Joe McGraw.