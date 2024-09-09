Retired Springfield police sergeant arrested for aggravated DUI

The Illinois State Police announced Michael Egan of Springfield has been arrested following a serious accident Thursday night that left two people hospitalized. He faces a charge of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence Causing Great Bodily Harm, which is a Class 4 felony.

Egan, 50, had retired as a sergeant from the Springfield Police Department last week.

State Police said on Sept. 5, at approximately 10:02 p.m., troopers were requested by Springfield police to conduct a traffic crash investigation in the 400 block of E. Lake Shore Dr. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2018 Toyota, driven by Egan, was traveling northbound on E. Lake Shore Drive and a 2004 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling southbound on the road. ISP determined Egan failed to yield the right-of-way and made a left turn in front of the motorcycle. The motorcycle struck the side of Toyota, and both the driver and passenger were ejected from the motorcycle. Both were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

ISP agents obtained search warrants to collect evidence, to include a blood draw which was processed through the ISP Division of Forensic Services. ISP agents presented the evidence to the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office and Egan was charged Monday and taken to the Sangamon County Jail.

Prior to the announcement of Egan's arrest, protestors gathered at Municipal Center in Springfield to raise concerns about the case and others and demand accountability from law enforcement. Some have alleged Springfield officers on scene gave Egan special treatment after the accident. ISP said the investigation is ongoing and no further information is available.

Springfield Mayor Misty Buscher said Monday an internal police department investigation is underway.