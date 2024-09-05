Rockford and Woodstock among landmarks winning historic awards

Landmarks Illinois is a historic preservation nonprofit. Earlier this month, they recognized the preservation efforts of nine projects across the state, including the Old Courthouse Center in Woodstock.

Darrell Moore is the city planner. He oversaw the renovations at the courthouse and says that this recognition is special for the whole town.

“This award belongs to the people of Woodstock, that this is their building, and the renovation would not have been possible without their support. It's a recognition of the community's dedication, not only to its history, but also to its future.”

The project was supported in part by the Illinois historic tax credit, which offers a 25% credit for preservation efforts.

The Old Courthouse Center is open to the public and includes restaurants, shops and cultural spaces.

Catalyst Design & Photography / Courtesy of Studio GWA © Catalyst Design & Photography - www.catalystrockford.com

Landmarks Illinois also recognized Midtown FAUST Company in Rockford.

Ashley Sarver is one of the architects involved with the project. She says that the work is a true community effort.

“It’s nice, especially living in the community too. We're working on projects here, and then, now that the project is complete, it's also a place that I get to go and enjoy and be a part of in my day to day. Even now that the project's done, it's still, you know, a community place for us to be able to go to.”

The Midtown FAUST building is home to a nonprofit office, a woodshop and a pottery studio, which hosts a youth art club on Saturday mornings.

