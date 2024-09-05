Springfield police say a suspect was shot and wounded after firing at police

Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette said Thursday a 19-year old male fired a gun at police before an officer shot and wounded him. He remains hospitalized in stable condition.

The officer and three others on scene are on paid leave, per department policy, as an Illinois State Police investigation begins. Scarlette and Mayor Misty Buscher held a news conference at city hall to provide details and ask for calm as the investigation takes place.

"We stand here today for the sake of transparency. My goal to be upfront and honest with the citizens of Springfield," he said.

Scarlette said police were investigating shots fired at an occupied residence in the 1600 block of S. 16th St. Wednesday afternoon. Witnesses gave a description of the vehicle and person responsible and the suspect was shown on social media brandishing firearms, he said.

The vehicle was discovered in the area of 16th and Clearlake, then at Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., north of Kansas St. as it pulled into a drive through of a business. At 11:28 p.m., Scarlette said officers approached and demanded the suspect leave the vehicle. After first refusing, he then complied. But a struggle ensued with officers.

"The suspect evaded arrest and began to turn and flee. Simultaneously, he fired a gun shot in the direction of our officers on scene," Scarlette said. He added that two officers were in close proximity and one immediately returned fire. The suspect was struck and was bleeding from the back area.

Scarlette said officers administered first aid until paramedics arrived. The suspect, whose name has not been released, is hospitalized in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Two other occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody and questioned about the earlier shooting incident.

A gun believed to have been used by the suspect was recovered.

Scarlette said while police secured the crime scene, a crowd formed and began throwing objects and making vulgar remarks at officers. No arrests were made.

"People are working diligently to make sure this is handled in a professional manner, that everything is being addressed and there aren't any questions of people hiding behind desks, or an ivory tower or whatever you call it," said Mayor Buscher. She asked for prayers for the family and community.

The police chief and mayor met with the key stakeholders such as the NAACP, Black Lives Matter, the Faith Coalition for the Common Good and more to provide details of the incident and show them police body camera footage.

“I'm proud to say we have those relationships because of ongoing dialogue," Scarlette said.

A meeting with the suspect's family was also held. "The purpose of that meeting was to give them the dignity of hearing from the leader of the police department and the the leader of the city as to what transpired with their son and grandson. I think that's only fair to human beings in society to give the opportunity to speak and ask questions," Scarlette said.

"Our men and women come to work everyday with the mindset to keep the community safe. I'm proud of the work they do and that was on showcase last night," he added.

"I ask that the community remain peaceful and we work together through this tragic situation."

