Illinois attorney general cracks down on alleged video gambling burglary ring

The Illinois attorney general has charged five men over an alleged burglary ring that targeted video gambling machines in 22 counties, including McLean, Dewitt, Tazewell, and Peoria.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul said the five impacted businesses stretching from the Chicago area to Central Illinois between January and November 2023.

“The thefts allegedly committed by this burglary ring impacted dozens of businesses and counties, targeting gas stations, bars and small video gaming machine parlors,” Raoul said. “These arrests are the result of countless hours of investigative work and close collaborations between my office and several law enforcement agencies.”

Raoul said the investigation by the Illinois Gaming Board [IGB] and dozens of law enforcement agencies found the five stole more than $100,000.

“The Illinois Gaming Board will continue working with our state and local partners on criminal investigations statewide to ensure and uphold the integrity and safety of gaming in Illinois,” said IGB Administrator Marcus Fruchter.

The accused are:



John Friedrich, 35, of Streator

Joseph Montoro, 39, of Berwyn

Sebastian Perez, 41, of Chicago

Jacob Sickel, 20, of Brookfield

Don Wiley, 53, of University Park

There are numerous charges spread among the accused, including burglary, money laundering, theft, and attempted burglary.

Raoul’s Statewide Grand Jury Bureau is authorized by Illinois statute to prosecute multi-county cases involving drugs, money laundering, guns or electronics.