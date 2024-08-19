USDA grant to DeKalb County Community Gardens connects local farmers and produce to food pantries and beyond

The DeKalb County Community Gardens is using $1.5 million in USDA grant funds to benefit northern Illinois residents and farmers. It’s part of an initiative called the Illinois Eats program. The Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement will allow chosen agencies to purchase food directly from socially disadvantaged farmers at fair market value.

That includes female and minority-owned businesses in the area.

Fresh produce is then distributed by providers, including food banks, farming collaboratives, and other non-profits, to communities in need at no cost.

Jenna Dooley DCCG Executive Director Heather Edwards announces the USDA grant on August 19, 2024

During a press conference held Monday, Aug. 19, DCCG Executive Director Heather Edwards says the grant will help 13,000 food insecure households each month, by allowing the Gardens to purchase food from 15+ regional farmers.

Mei Shao is the owner of Sunny Oaks Farm in Sycamore. Her farm grows various types of mushrooms. She says being part of the program has helped her learn more about selling her product in a retail market. She says the wholesale market is really tight right now so this opportunity opens up a new path for her business while helping local families.

“My product now can reach so many more people, typically, who probably couldn't afford quality produce or healthy food,” she said. “And it connects me to all the farmers and organizations. It really helps us.”

Liz Ezell with Salem Lutheran Church says its food pantry serves more than a hundred families each week. She says having access to the fresh items is something the small, basement-run pantry could not do on its own without the support of this collaboration.

“It’s fresh and it's in quantity," she said. "It's important to farmers who have produced it, and it's just wonderful. And their people are paid a market rate for it.”

The grant runs through June of 2025.

