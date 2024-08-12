Former Illinois Auditor General William Holland has died

William Holland, a no nonsense Illinois Auditor General, has died. He was 72.

Holland spent 41 years in public service. He was director of the Illinois House Majority Appropriations Committee Staff and the first director of the Illinois General Assembly’s Washington D.C. Office. In 1983, he was appointed chief of staff for Illinois Senate President, Phillip J. Rock, a position he held for nearly 10 years.

In 1992 Holland was appointed Illinois Auditor General. As the state’s longest-serving auditor general, Bill’s career spanned the administrations of five governors, five state treasurers, and six state comptrollers. His family said he loved the role and was quick to deflect credit and recognition to his staff and their hard work.

The office was created to make sure government was operating appropriately. It was created in the 1970 Illinois Constitution following a scandal in which Orville Hodge embezzled more than $6 million in state money. Hodge was the Auditor of Public Accounts, a predecessor to the office of the Comptroller. Hodge was convicted and sent to prison.

Holland wasn't afraid to confront powerful people. In 2005, his audit of Central Management Services raised questions about Rod Blagojevich. He continued to shine a light on the ex-Illinois governor and his administration. Blagojevich would later be impeached and then convicted for corruption before going to prison.

Holland belonged to the National Association of State Auditors, Comptrollers and Treasurers (NASACT), serving as its President and ultimately being inducted into the NASACT Hall of Fame in 2022. He retired from state government in 2015.

His obituary said he was "most proud of his three children, their spouses, and his seven grandchildren."

"Known for his sense of humor, his favorite and most frequent punch line was himself. He was a skillful handyman, principled gin player, above-average golfer (at times), fervent Fighting Illini basketball fan, dedicated saloon enthusiast, and consummate good neighbor."

Upon his retirement, the State Journal-Register interviewed Holland, who reflected on his tenure and his legacy.

"I would like to think the work that has been accomplished by my office, by very professional people, has been very fair, is very accurate and very timely," he said.

Holland, after leaving government, served as a member of NPR Illinois' Community Advisory Board.

Following his diagnosis with colon cancer, Holland moved to Seattle, Washington to be closer to family. He died there Saturday.

His obituary adds he was born in Joliet on November 22, 1951, and was raised in Prairie Village, Kansas, he was the fifth of six children. In 1970, he moved to Seattle to attend Seattle University, graduating in 1974 with a degree in Public Affairs. While at Seattle University, Bill met Liz Meagher, currently Liz Bernahl, and the two married after graduation. They later divorced, but remained friends.

His children, Meghan, Tom and Jack, will host a Memorial Party in Springfield in the fall. Details have not been finalized.

Memorial contributions may be made to the PJR Center and School Foundation – https://www.pjrfoundation.org/.

