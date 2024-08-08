© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Statewide
Reporting from in and around Illinois.Listen to Statewide on WNIJ Saturdays 6-7 a.m. and Sundays 6-7 p.m.

Statewide: A primer on Illinois government and politics

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published August 8, 2024 at 4:57 PM CDT
Illinois map
Google

Illinois a complex state and that's especially true when it comes to government and politics. But there is help. A new edition of Illinois Politics: A Citizens' Guide to Power, Politics and Government is available from the University of Illinois Press. A co-author will join us.

Also:

* Chip Mitchell reports some are worried that protests at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago could play into Republicans' hands.

* Kristen Schorsch tells us how abortion advocates want to make sure those who patients can get to appointments during the DNC.

* Harvest Public Media brings us details on how agricultural drones are becoming more common.

* Melissa Ellin takes us to a public library where young readers are invited to read out loud to therapy dogs.

* Melissa Mauritsen, a co-author of Illinois Politics, speaks with Charlie Schlenker about government and politics.

* Peter Medlin reports big swaths of northern Illinois have a lack of mental and behavioral health providers for children.

* We'll get details on the efforts to clean up coal ash sites in Illinois and why the process is going slower than many would like.

* Collin Schoop takes us to Washington, one of more than two dozen Illinois towns officially designated "Dementia Friendly."
Illinois
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford