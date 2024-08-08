Statewide: A primer on Illinois government and politics

Illinois a complex state and that's especially true when it comes to government and politics. But there is help. A new edition of Illinois Politics: A Citizens' Guide to Power, Politics and Government is available from the University of Illinois Press. A co-author will join us.

Also:

* Chip Mitchell reports some are worried that protests at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago could play into Republicans' hands.

* Kristen Schorsch tells us how abortion advocates want to make sure those who patients can get to appointments during the DNC.

* Harvest Public Media brings us details on how agricultural drones are becoming more common.

* Melissa Ellin takes us to a public library where young readers are invited to read out loud to therapy dogs.

* Melissa Mauritsen, a co-author of Illinois Politics, speaks with Charlie Schlenker about government and politics.

* Peter Medlin reports big swaths of northern Illinois have a lack of mental and behavioral health providers for children.

* We'll get details on the efforts to clean up coal ash sites in Illinois and why the process is going slower than many would like.

* Collin Schoop takes us to Washington, one of more than two dozen Illinois towns officially designated "Dementia Friendly."