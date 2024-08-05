Shabbona residents fill library for listening session on Prairie Band Potawatomi Tribal Nation

DeKalb County residents took part in a listening session Monday in Shabbona to ask questions about the future of Illinois’ first federally recognized Tribal Nation.

Earlier this year, the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation successfully petitioned the U.S. Department of Interior to have 130 acres of land near the village placed into trust.

The status grants the Nation legal jurisdiction over the 130 acres of land in trust, marking the land as a reservation within the community.

Separate state and federal legislation could add additional holdings in DeKalb County.

The standing-room-only crowd at Shabbona’s public library had U.S. Representative Lauren Underwood’s attention as she took their questions. She was joined by Prairie Band Potawatomi Tribal Council member Raphael Wahwassuck. The Nation is based in Kansas.

Residents took turns asking questions about what happens next in the legislative process, how land changes could affect local property taxes, the school district, public safety, and land values.

“If this legislation does not pass by the end of this year, we have to start over again--which means there is an opportunity to make changes, Underwood said. “That is why these kinds of town halls and forums and listening sessions are so important, because it informs the work that we do.”

Landowner Keith Haag says he plans to follow up with her office. He says homeowners are frustrated and have wanted to see more transparency.

“I’m glad that she came to listen,” Haag said. “But a one hour session just isn't going to deal with it, so we are going to try and meet with [Rep.] Underwood down the road."

Jenna Dooley Prairie Band Potawatomi Tribal Council member Raphael Wahwassuck talks to residents in Shabbona on August 5, 2024

Wahwassuck told attendees that despite rumors of a hotel or a casino, nothing has been decided yet. He says the Nation will act in good faith.

“We have always been on the losing side, if you will, of these negotiations,” Wahwassuck said. “That’s been our experience. For us, this opportunity here gives us a sense of hope for how we can do things better. Not just our people, not just our Nation, but working with everybody to really set a tone on how we can do this in a good way.”

Some residents still aren’t convinced the Nation is entitled to the land. But in her remarks, Underwood says the process is beyond that.

“With respect to placing the land in trust. That has already occurred. That is done,” Underwood said. “The other items--in terms of the state bill and the federal bill, are still in process. I’ll speak for myself— I welcome the feedback of this community to make sure that everyone in our community is comfortable with the legislation we are working to advance.”

She encouraged residents to keep open communication with her office and that she would follow-up the meeting with mailers to Shabbona residents addressing some of the concerns that came up during the meeting.

