State Week: Pritzker and the Veep sweepstakes

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is among the finalists under consideration to be Kamala Harris' running mate this fall. If he doesn't get the job, it won't be for a lack of interest. Reports say Pritzker has been vetted by the campaign. A decision is expected soon.

Our panel also discusses Donald Trump's appearance in Chicago before a convention of Black journalists. And Chicago's mayor is pushing back against the governor's refusal to give additional funds to the city's public schools.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Kent Redfield and Chicago Tonight's Amanda Vinicky.