Rodney Davis moves to US Chamber of Commerce

Former Central Illinois Congressman Rodney Davis has a new job with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. He'll move from a Washington consulting firm to be the head of governmental affairs for the U.S. Chamber.

“I am excited to join the U.S. Chamber at such a pivotal moment for the American business community and our nation,” said Davis. "Sound policies that allow businesses to grow and succeed have been foundational to America’s economic success and our ability to lead the world in innovation for decades. The Chamber has long been at the forefront of developing and advocating for these policies.”

Davis will head the Chamber's lobbying efforts with the administration and Congress.

“His deep relationships, policy expertise, and proven track record as a consensus builder around the toughest issues will be invaluable as the Chamber continues to advocate for businesses and for a growth and opportunity agenda that benefits all Americans,” said U.S. Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Suzanne P. Clark.

The Chamber said Davis will help defend against growing threats to the American free enterprise system and try to advance pro-growth policies.

“Anyone who has had the opportunity to work with Rodney knows him to be a tenacious advocate who cares deeply about advancing polices that make our country stronger and improve the quality of life for all Americans,” said Neil Bradley, the Chamber’s executive vice president and chief policy officer. “We were pleased to work with Rodney when he served in Congress and are delighted that he is bringing his expertise and tenacity to our team.”

Davis spent a decade in Congress representing part of McLean County. The Taylorville Republican lost in a primary in 2022.