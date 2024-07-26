WNIJ welcomes environment reporter Jess Savage to news team
Meet WNIJ's newest reporter!
Jess Savage will focus on agriculture and environment stories for northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin.
Jess is a 2024-2025 corps member with Report for America's Ag and Water Desk and will also be working with Harvest Public Media.
A little more about Jess:
- Graduated from Northwestern University from the Journalism Graduate program with a specialization in Health, Environment, and Science
- Earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Vermont in Natural Resources and Ecology
- They were awarded the Pulitzer Center Campus Consortium Fellowship to report on landscape-scale ecological restoration in England and its effects on local farmers.
- Proud owner of “tons” of houseplants. Their favorite being a 4 foot Monstera that they got at a Stop And Shop in rural Vermont.
- Other hobbies include baking bread and bike riding
- Jess is most looking forward to learning the ropes of public radio and getting to know the community and tell stories about northern Illinois.
