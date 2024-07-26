WNIJ welcomes environment reporter Jess Savage to news team

© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Published July 26, 2024 at 10:13 AM CDT
Jess Savage, WNIJ reporter

Meet WNIJ's newest reporter!

Jess Savage will focus on agriculture and environment stories for northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin.

Jess is a 2024-2025 corps member with Report for America's Ag and Water Desk and will also be working with Harvest Public Media.

A little more about Jess:

  • Graduated from Northwestern University from the Journalism Graduate program with a specialization in Health, Environment, and Science
  • Earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Vermont in Natural Resources and Ecology
  • They were awarded the Pulitzer Center Campus Consortium Fellowship to report on landscape-scale ecological restoration in England and its effects on local farmers.
  • Proud owner of “tons” of houseplants. Their favorite being a 4 foot Monstera that they got at a Stop And Shop in rural Vermont.
  • Other hobbies include baking bread and bike riding
  • Jess is most looking forward to learning the ropes of public radio and getting to know the community and tell stories about northern Illinois.

Do you have a story idea for Jess to explore? Submit it here.
