WNIJ welcomes environment reporter Jess Savage to news team

Meet WNIJ's newest reporter!

Jess Savage will focus on agriculture and environment stories for northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin.

Jess is a 2024-2025 corps member with Report for America's Ag and Water Desk and will also be working with Harvest Public Media.

A little more about Jess:



Graduated from Northwestern University from the Journalism Graduate program with a specialization in Health, Environment, and Science

Earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Vermont in Natural Resources and Ecology

They were awarded the Pulitzer Center Campus Consortium Fellowship to report on landscape-scale ecological restoration in England and its effects on local farmers.

Proud owner of “tons” of houseplants. Their favorite being a 4 foot Monstera that they got at a Stop And Shop in rural Vermont.

Other hobbies include baking bread and bike riding

Jess is most looking forward to learning the ropes of public radio and getting to know the community and tell stories about northern Illinois.

Do you have a story idea for Jess to explore? Submit it here.

