Black bear sightings are rare, but not unheard of in Illinois

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is reminding residents to be on the lookout for black bears this summer.

Sightings of black bears in the state are rare, but the potential exists that animals from neighboring states like Missouri and Wisconsin may make their way to Illinois over the next few months.

According to a news release from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, yearling bears disperse from their birth ranges during early summer months in search of food and a permanent home. Adult males can also travel great distances looking for mates while nursing females venture from their home range as they raise cubs.

There have been recent confirmed sightings in Saline, Pope, Williamson, and Jackson counties in southern Illinois. It's unclear if it is the same bear or multiple bears in those separate sightings.

Jayette Bolinski is a spokesperson with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. She says Illinois residents shouldn’t try to outrun a bear if you spot one. You also shouldn't "play dead" if you encounter a bear. Instead, experts say to look as large as possible and stand your ground. Try to stay calm and keep in mind that bears want to be left alone.

“The bear traveled a really long distance most likely to get to Illinois, and didn't have any trouble along the way," she said. "And the best we can do is just let it be and let it make its journey back home.”

She also says observing a black bear from a great distance is the best approach for what may be a once-in-a-lifetime sighting.

“Leave the bear alone, " she said. "Just let the bear be a bear.”

She says to bring birdfeeders, trash and grills inside if a bear is nearby.

Residents can go online to report a bear sighting to IDNR.



Human conflicts with bears can be prevented by following these Bear Wise basicsand by using the BearWise checklist:

Never feed or approach bears.

Secure food, garbage, and recycling.

Remove or limit use of bird feeders when bears are active.

Avoid leaving pet food outdoors.

Thoroughly clean and store grills and smokers after each use.

Alert neighbors to bear activity

For more information, visit IDNR’s Wildlife Illinois website.

