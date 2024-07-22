Video of Sonya Massey shooting released to the public

More than two weeks after Sonya Massey was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy in her home, the video of the incident is now available for all to see.

Massey, a 36-year old Black woman, called 9-1-1 to report a prowler near her home in the 2800 block of S. Hoover Ave. in unincorporated Springfield. Two Sangamon County deputies responded.

Much of the video, captured on one deputy’s body camera, begins when they arrived. The premises are searched. While the deputies are inside the home, they ask Massey, sitting on a living room couch, for identification. Then, Deputy Sean Grayson mentions a pot of hot water on the kitchen stove. Massey goes to the kitchen to remove it at the 13:53 mark.

Sonya Massey speaking with Sangamon County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Grayson in her living room.

The situation appears calm. But while they remain in the living room, Massey takes the pot in her hands. The deputies back away. At this time, Grayson turns his body camera on, although there is no sound with the video.

According to what was captured on the other camera, Massey appears to say to Grayson “I rebuke you in the name of Jesus.”

Grayson responds “You better not. I swear to God I will shoot you right in your f---ing face.” Massey replies she’s sorry.

Grayson then yells at her to drop the pot and the other deputy echoes the command. Massey crouches down, and her body is obscured by a counter. Grayson then moves to his right and opens fire three times. Massey is shot in the face.

"He walked round the counter to get a better shot. It's heinous," the Massey family attorney Ben Crump said.

As Grayson yells “shots fired,” he also continues to tell Massey to “drop the f---ing pot.” After a few seconds, he calls in a report of a “head shot wound to the female.”

The other deputy lets Grayson know his body camera was recording and says he is going to get a first aid kit. But Grayson tells him “She’s done. You can go get it, but that’s a head shot.”

Grayson then can be heard saying “I’m not taking boiling water to the f---ing face.”

Deputy Sean Grayson

Massey’s body is blurred in the video. The other deputy attempts to render first aid. Massey is taken to St. John’s Hospital where she died.

Following an Illinois State Police investigation, Grayson was charged last week with three counts of First Degree Murder, Aggravated Battery with a Firearm and Official Misconduct. He remains in custody after bail was denied. He has also been fired from the Sheriff's Department after the results of an Illinois State Police investigation.

Mawa Iqbal

Video from the other deputy shows him outside after other officers arrive. He appears shaken with his hands trembling. No charges have been filed against him.

Talking to other law enforcement, Grayson then can be heard telling them "That f—-ing bitch is crazy."

'Where's the humanity?" Crump asked.

"My prayers are with the family of Sonya Massey, and I commend the Illinois State Police for conducting an expedited investigation into her tragic death,” said Sangamon County State’s Attorney John Milhiser. “The State’s Attorney’s Office is dedicated to pursuing justice through the prosecution of this case,”

Milhiser said the investigation determined Grayson was not justified in his use of force.

Note: the following video shows graphic violence

"We failed here," Springfield Ald. Shawn Gregory said at Massey’s funeral Friday. "And we're going to use every day that I sit in that seat to fight for justice for our sister and all of us."

Massey's family has obtained nationally-known civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who also represented the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor in high profile cases. He predicted the video would “shock the conscience of America.”

Numerous officials have reacted to the video, including President Joe Biden:

"Sonya Massey, a beloved mother, friend, daughter, and young Black woman, should be alive today. Sonya called the police because she was concerned about a potential intruder. When we call for help, all of us as Americans – regardless of who we are or where we live – should be able to do so without fearing for our lives. Sonya’s death at the hands of a responding officer reminds us that all too often Black Americans face fears for their safety in ways many of the rest of us do not.

Sonya’s family deserves justice. I am heartbroken for her children and her entire family as they face this unthinkable and senseless loss. Jill and I mourn with the rest of the country and our prayers are with Sonya’s family, loved ones, and community during this devastating time.

I commend the swift actions that were taken by the Springfield State’s Attorney’s office. While we wait for the case to be prosecuted, let us pray to comfort the grieving. Congress must pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act now. Our fundamental commitment to justice is at stake."

13th District Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski:



“On July 6th, Sonya Massey called 911 out of concern for her safety. Instead of receiving help, she was gunned down by an officer who was sworn to serve and protect her.

Like everyone who has seen the footage of Sonya Massey’s murder, I’m shocked, horrified and heartbroken. This was an act of senseless and unjustifiable violence — and it is an affront to our humanity.

I join my constituents in Springfield and Americans across the country in demanding full accountability from our justice system. And while justice for Sonya Massey will allow our community to begin healing – we must end the systemic use of excessive force against unarmed people of color.

My heart continues to go out to Sonya’s children, her family and friends and everyone in our community who is still reeling from this tragedy. Sonya Massey should be alive today.”

Illinois State Senator Doris Turner:

“Nothing could prepare our community to see such a blatant disregard for human life. Sonya deserved so much more.

We need to come together to seek justice and do all we can to prevent another Black man or woman from being unjustly killed. I stand with the Massey family in their calls for justice and peace.”

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias:

"The killing of Sonya Massey is inexcusable, disgraceful and an abhorrent disregard of basic humanity. Sonya’s murder is a heartbreaking injustice against her, her loved ones and all who see themselves represented in her story. She was a mother, daughter and a human being whose memory will not be forgotten.

As a society, we must come together to demand accountability and justice, and to ensure that tragic and senseless acts of violence at the hands of those who are charged with serving and protecting no longer take place."

