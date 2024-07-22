Illinois Democrats fall in line behind Harris

Kamala Harris is locking in her path to the Democratic nomination for president, and Illinois Democrats are quickly moving to back her.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker endorsed the vice president Monday morning after declining to do so in the immediate aftermath of President Joe Biden's bombshell Sunday announcement that he's dropping out of the 2024 race.

“Vice President Harris has proven, at every point in her career, that she possesses the skills, strength, and character to lead this country and the vision to better the lives of all Americans," Pritzker said. "From protecting women's rights to defending American workers and strengthening the middle class, Vice President Harris is a champion of the American values we hold dear. She represents our Party’s best chance to defeat Donald Trump in November, and I will work my heart out to help her do that."

Pritzker is one of several Democrats rumored to harbor future presidential aspirations. He didn't indicate Monday if he has interest in becoming Harris' running mate in November.

Lt. Gov. Julianna Stratton and the Democratic Party of Illinois, which is closely aligned with Pritzker, quickly followed the governor's lead in endorsing Harris for president.

U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen, D-Moline, also backed Harris on Monday.

"With so much at stake between now and November 5th, we need a Democratic Presidential nominee who will lead with passion, empathy, and fire. Vice President Kamala Harris is that person," Sorensen said. "When we make our decision, we will vote for the leader who will take our country into her second 250 years. Vice President Harris has the vision and the strength to do the most important work for the people."

Sorensen was one of the congressional Democrats who called on Biden to drop out of the race after his June debate performance amped up concerns about his age and ability to serve out another term. The freshman lawmaker represents the 17th Congressional District, a district viewed as a potential pickup opportunity by national Republicans looking to bolster their thin House majority.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin is also endorsing Harris.

"Our nation needs to continue moving forward with unity & not MAGA chaos. VP Harris was a critical partner in building the Biden record over the past four years. Count me in with Kamala Harris for President," he said in a tweet.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth backed Harris in a tweet Monday.

"Right now, Democrats must be fully united and put ALL of our energy into preventing Trump and his MAGA allies from rolling back all the freedoms and progress we’ve made," she said.

The Democratic National Convention is set for August 19-22 in Chicago. That's where the party will formally lock in its presidential nominees. Republicans have chosen former president Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. JD Vance of Ohio to head their ticket this fall.