Illinois lawmakers are weighing in after Biden drops out of presidential race. Here's what they're saying

President Joe Biden is dropping out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as his successor just four months before the election.

The unprecedented move comes after weeks of mounting pressure in the media and from within the Democratic Party following the 81-year-old's widely-panned June debate performance.

A growing number of congressional Democrats called for Biden to drop out of the race, including Rep. Eric Sorensen, D-Moline, who represents Peoria, Rockford, the Quad Cities, and Bloomington-Normal in Washington, D.C.

Gov. JB Pritzker stood by Biden even as other Democrats withdrew their support.

"President Joe Biden has dedicated his life in service to this nation, and its citizens are all the better for it. His is a storied political career culminating in one of the most accomplished and effective presidencies of our lifetime," Pritzker said.

The second-term Democrat said Donald Trump still poses a threat if he returns to the White House, and he will work to ensure Trump doesn't win in November.. Pritzker,who has been mentioned as a potential presidential contender, didn't mention Harris in his statement, but also didn't tip his hand on whether he's interested in running now.

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin said Sunday that America will be forever grateful for what Biden gave to the country throughout his presidency.

“Now the Democratic Party must unite behind a candidate who can defeat Donald Trump and keep America moving in the right direction. I will do everything in my power to help that effort," Durbin said.

The Democrats will formally nominate a presidential candidate at the Democratic National Convention. That's happening August 19-22 in Chicago.

Some of the greatest support for keeping Biden in the race actually came from the opposite side of the aisle. On ABC's "This Week" Sunday, House Speaker Mike Johnson suggested Republicans will put up legal challenges if Biden dropped out.

Most polling in recent weeks has shown Biden running behind the Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump.

This story will be updated.

