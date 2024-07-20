© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Eureka man accused of beating 4-year-old faces preliminary abuse charges

WCBU | By Tim Shelley
Published July 20, 2024 at 2:54 PM CDT
A police car's lights, which are on. The text "WCBU Police and Fire" are laid on top of that photo.

A 4-year-old child is in the pediatric intensive care unit at a Peoria hospital after they were beaten, allegedly by a man tasked with their care.

Eureka police say Logan Lowery was arrested Friday in connection with the case after police and DCFS followed up on a child abuse report.

Lowery is accused of beating the child with his fist, a heating pad electrical cord, and a belt.

He faces preliminary charges of aggravated battery to a child and aggravated domestic battery.

He is currently awaiting his first court appearance.

Tim Shelley
Tim is the News Director at WCBU Peoria Public Radio.
