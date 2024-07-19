© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
State Week: Illinois Republicans look ahead

Published July 19, 2024 at 1:14 PM CDT
At the top of the ticket this fall, a familiar name for Republicans in Donald Trump. He accepted his party's nomination for president for the third straight time at the convention in Milwaukee. But in Illinois, there are some new faces in charge of the state GOP.

Kathy Salvi takes over as party chair as Republicans are energized for their chances this fall. While Illinois is likely to stay in the blue column for the presidential race, Republicans see opportunities down the ballot.

At the same time, more congressional Democrats are pushing Joe Biden to step aside in his bid for a second term.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by WBEZ's Dave McKinney and Professor Emeritus Kent Redfield.

