Statewide: The aging of rural America and the economic impact

Small businesses are vital to rural areas. But the future is uncertain as many owners are Baby Boomers hitting retirement age. Finding someone to take over and keep the business going is becoming a problem.

On this episode we hear about a "silver tsunami" coming in rural America.

Also,

* Rich Egger of TriStates Public Radio reports on financial problems at Western Illinois University.

* Lisa Kurian Philip tells us about a program to give college credit for life experience and why financial challenges have limited its reach.

* Eric Stock speaks with a Illinois Republican delegate to the national convention about the status of her party.

Melissa Elling/WGLT The Salvation Army 360 Life Center in Lincoln is in charge of eight rural counties.

* Melissa Ellin talks with advocates about rural homelessness and why it's such a problem.

* Peter Medlin talks with a recent Nequa Valley High School graduate about a bill she helped write that is now awaiting the governor's approval.

* Side Effects Public Media's Elizabeth Gabriel reports on a program to teach young children advanced wheelchair skills.

* Eric Schmid examines the "dead zone" in the Gulf of Mexico, caused by agricultural runoff, and why farmers often don't change their methods.

* Ethan Holder has more on those who work to clean up some of the most scenic locations in southern Illinois.