Sangamon County deputy indicted for murder in the shooting of Sonya Massey

A deputy who was on the scene the night Sonya Massey was killed has been charged in her death July 6.

The Sangamon County State's Attorney John Milhiser said Wednesday Deputy Sean Grayson discharged his firearm inside Massey's home, striking her. He added the review of the case "does not support a finding that (Grayson) was justified in his use of deadly force."

Grayson has been indicted on 3 counts of First Degree Murder, Aggravated Battery with a Firearm and Official Misconduct. He remains in custody and will be arraigned Thursday, according to Milhiser. Prosecutors will file a petition to detain, pursuant to the Pre-Trial Fairness Act. A detention hearing will happen after the arraignment.

Massey was pronounced dead at St. John's Hospital. Since her death, few details have been released about what happened to Massey, a 36-year old Black woman. On Wednesday, body camera footage from the night she died was shown to her family in private.

The family did not issue a statement after the viewing, but indicated that could happen Thursday. Dozens of people stood outside the Springfield NAACP headquarters during the viewing to show support.

"The ask was just last night for people to come here. And you see we showed up today. We are following the families lead whatever it is that they ask. We're here to support that," said Sunshine Clemons of Black Lives Matter Springfield.

Mawa Iqbal Supporters of the Massey family outside the Springfield NAACP headquarters Wednesday.

Milhiser said the footage will be released to the public Monday, July 22. "Nothing has been redacted, except for the blurring of certain images, which was done out of respect for Ms. Massey and her family," he said.

Massey lived in the 2800 block of S. Hoover Ave. in unincorporated Springfield. She had called 9-1-1 to report suspicious activity near her home.

The Illinois State Police took over the investigation. The agency indicated the delay in releasing video was done to protect the integrity of the legal process and the right to a fair trial, in the event charges were filed.

BLM Springfield Sonya Massey

Massey's family has obtained nationally-known civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who also represented the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor in high profile cases. “It is extremely hard to imagine how a woman who calls the police out of fear of an intruder ends up shot in the head by the police at her own home," he said in a statement last week.

Following the indictment, Crump called it "an important milestone in the pursuit of justice for Sonya Massey’s family. While nothing can undo the heinous actions of this officer, we hope the scales of justice will continue to hold him accountable and we will demand transparency at every step. "

Crump is reportedly planning to attend Massey's funeral Friday in Springfield.

Since Massey's death, Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell has said little about the case. But he released a statement after the charges were announced.

"First and foremost, my heart breaks for the family and friends of Sonya Massey. This is a tragic incident, and we mourn with them and the community.

Immediately upon notification of the shooting, I contacted the Illinois State Police and asked them to conduct the investigation. This tragic incident deserved an independent, swift, and thorough review. I asked the ISP to proceed rapidly but thoroughly, and they have done just that. I thank them for their service, and the service they have provided for our community.

The investigation into the shooting on July 6, 2024, is now complete. The Sangamon County State’s Attorney has filed charges against the deputy involved in the fatal shooting of Ms. Massey. It is clear that the deputy did not act as trained or in accordance with our standards. Therefore, Sean Grayson’s employment with the Sheriff's Office has been terminated. It is my understanding that the body cam videos will be released on Monday, July 22nd; I completely support the release of the officers’ body cam videos in their entirety.

The actions taken by Deputy Grayson do not reflect the values and training of the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office or law enforcement as a whole. Good law enforcement officers stand with our community in condemning actions that undermine the trust and safety we strive to uphold. In times like these, it is crucial for leadership across all sides and spectrums to come together to heal our community.

We are committed to justice and accountability. With our badge we accept enormous responsibility, and if that responsibility is abused, there should be consequences. Our office will continue to cooperate fully with the criminal proceedings as this case moves forward. We must continue to trust our justice system and the legal process, and work together as a community so the actions of one person does not divide us."

Sangamon County Board Chairman Andy Van Meter:

"Sonya Massey’s murder is a tragedy that reverberates in multiple dimensions. We are powerless to right this wrong. But we can seek justice for the victim and for the community. I have the highest degree of confidence that Sheriff Jack Campbell and State’s Attorney John Milhiser will do their utmost to achieve the community’s collective will that justice be done.

We must not let the tragic decision of one individual besmirch our highly trained and dedicated law enforcement officers. We must redouble our efforts to guard against the recurrence of such a tragedy."

Gov. J.B. Pritzker:

"Sonya Massey was concerned for her safety and called law enforcement to her home for protection. Like all Illinoisans, she deserved that protection. Instead, innocent and unarmed, she was gunned down by an officer of the law. My heart breaks for Sonya’s children, for her family and friends and for all who knew and loved her, and I am enraged that another innocent black woman had her life taken from her at the hands of a police officer.

I’m grateful to the Springfield State’s Attorney’s office for bringing the appropriate charges in this case. May Sonya Massey’s memory be a blessing, and may it fuel our work to build a system of justice in this country that truly protects all of its citizens.”

