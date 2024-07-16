WIU faculty union: Layoffs of tenured faculty coming

Another round of budget cutting is looming at Western Illinois University, and this time it could include tenured and tenure-track faculty.

Tri States Public Radio obtained a copy of an email sent by Merrill Cole, President of the WIU Chapter of the University Professionals of Illinois. The union represents faculty members.

In the email, Cole told union members that WIU President Kristi Mindrup has affirmed Unit A layoffs are coming.

Unit A is tenured and tenure-track faculty.

Cole said in the email he did not have all the details, and that there might also be some non-Unit A layoffs coming.

The administration told TSPR that no official decisions have been made.

In a statement emailed to TSPR, the administration said:

“Universities across the country are evolving into a new shape and size in order to ensure success and to respond to the quickly changing demographics, student interests, and the educational and workforce needs of their region, state, and beyond. Western Illinois University is continuing to plan and make adjustments to University spending and budget for long-term financial stability.”

WIU did not renew the contracts of three dozen non-tenured faculty members at the start of this month.

At that time, President Kristi Mindrup said the university faced a $20 million budget deficit.

Tri States Public Radio produced this story. TSPR relies on financial support from our readers and listeners in order to provide coverage of the issues that matter to west central Illinois, southeast Iowa, and northeast Missouri. As someone who values the content created by TSPR's news department please consider making a financial contribution.