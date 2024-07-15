© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WNIJ Hola
Hola es su centro para mantenerse informado, compartir ideas y conectarse con recursos. (Hola is your hub to stay informed, share ideas, and connect with resources in northern Illinois.)

WNIJ's Familia Fest brings together food, family and fútbol

Northern Public Radio
Published July 15, 2024 at 6:27 PM CDT
Spencer Tritt

Saturday, July 13th, WNIJ hosted the first Familia Fest featuring the Hola Cup—a vibrant celebration of soccer, family, and community. The mission of the event is to provide a memorable experience for players and their families on the beautiful grounds overlooking NIU's "North 40" field. The day also included free activities for families.

Special thanks to our stage sponsor Northwestern Medicine.
Resource support from America Amplified.

Field sponsors El Tiempo Newspaper and the DeKalb County History Center.

1 of 61  — DSC06247.JPG
2 of 61  — DSC06251-1.JPG
3 of 61  — DSC06252.JPG
4 of 61  — DSC06264.JPG
5 of 61  — DSC06257.JPG
6 of 61  — DSC06266.JPG
7 of 61  — DSC06280-1.JPG
8 of 61  — DSC06302.JPG
9 of 61  — _MG_9500.JPG
10 of 61  — _MG_9432.JPG
11 of 61  — DSC06385.JPG
12 of 61  — DSC06308.JPG
13 of 61  — DSC06395.JPG
14 of 61  — DSC06406.JPG
15 of 61  — DSC06409.JPG
16 of 61  — _MG_9187.JPG
17 of 61  — DSC06287.JPG
18 of 61  — DSC06309.JPG
19 of 61  — DSC06298.JPG
20 of 61  — DSC06324.JPG
21 of 61  — DSC06295.JPG
22 of 61  — DSC06327.JPG
23 of 61  — DSC06354.JPG
24 of 61  — DSC06358.JPG
25 of 61  — DSC06372.JPG
26 of 61  — DSC06376.JPG
27 of 61  — IMG_6999000.jpg
28 of 61  — IMG_7002000.jpg
29 of 61  — IMG_7014000.jpg
30 of 61  — _MG_9189.JPG
31 of 61  — _MG_9198.JPG
32 of 61  — _MG_9217.JPG
33 of 61  — _MG_9265.JPG
34 of 61  — _MG_9298.JPG
35 of 61  — _MG_9313.JPG
36 of 61  — _MG_9337.JPG
37 of 61  — _MG_9344.JPG
38 of 61  — _MG_9346.JPG
39 of 61  — _MG_9370.JPG
40 of 61  — _MG_9402.JPG
41 of 61  — _MG_9365.JPG
42 of 61  — _MG_9424.JPG
43 of 61  — _MG_9380.JPG
44 of 61  — _MG_9389.JPG
45 of 61  — _MG_9362.JPG
46 of 61  — _MG_9439.JPG
47 of 61  — _MG_9473.JPG
48 of 61  — _MG_9490.JPG
49 of 61  — _MG_9516.JPG
50 of 61  — _MG_9543.JPG
51 of 61  — _MG_9575.JPG
52 of 61  — _MG_9595.JPG
53 of 61  — _MG_9598.JPG
54 of 61  — _MG_9614.JPG
55 of 61  — _MG_9685.JPG
56 of 61  — _MG_9617.JPG
57 of 61  — _MG_9655.JPG
58 of 61  — _MG_9684.JPG
59 of 61  — DSC06282.JPG
60 of 61  — IMG_7032000.jpg
The weather cooperated until minutes after the Hola Cup was presented.
61 of 61  — IMG_7038000.jpg
The weather cooperated until minutes after the Hola Cup was presented.
Spencer Tritt

The day consisted of an eight team bracket tournament as well as free stage entertainment provided by El Jimador and Dance Dimensions, as well as a community resource fair, kids' scrimmages, and food provided by Jah Love, Checo's Tacos, Kona Ice, and Lovely Lemon.

Families also received free tickets to the DeKalb County United soccer game held Saturday night at the NIU Soccer Complex.

This year's winning team of the inaugural Hola Cup was the Monarcas. The Beloit Purple Knights were the runner-ups.
Illinois