WNIJ's Familia Fest brings together food, family and fútbol
Saturday, July 13th, WNIJ hosted the first Familia Fest featuring the Hola Cup—a vibrant celebration of soccer, family, and community. The mission of the event is to provide a memorable experience for players and their families on the beautiful grounds overlooking NIU's "North 40" field. The day also included free activities for families.
Special thanks to our stage sponsor Northwestern Medicine.
Resource support from America Amplified.
Field sponsors El Tiempo Newspaper and the DeKalb County History Center.
The day consisted of an eight team bracket tournament as well as free stage entertainment provided by El Jimador and Dance Dimensions, as well as a community resource fair, kids' scrimmages, and food provided by Jah Love, Checo's Tacos, Kona Ice, and Lovely Lemon.
Families also received free tickets to the DeKalb County United soccer game held Saturday night at the NIU Soccer Complex.
This year's winning team of the inaugural Hola Cup was the Monarcas. The Beloit Purple Knights were the runner-ups.