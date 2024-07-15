WNIJ's Familia Fest brings together food, family and fútbol

Saturday, July 13th, WNIJ hosted the first Familia Fest featuring the Hola Cup—a vibrant celebration of soccer, family, and community. The mission of the event is to provide a memorable experience for players and their families on the beautiful grounds overlooking NIU's "North 40" field. The day also included free activities for families.

Special thanks to our stage sponsor Northwestern Medicine.

Resource support from America Amplified.

Field sponsors El Tiempo Newspaper and the DeKalb County History Center.

1 of 61 — DSC06247.JPG 2 of 61 — DSC06251-1.JPG 3 of 61 — DSC06252.JPG 4 of 61 — DSC06264.JPG 5 of 61 — DSC06257.JPG 6 of 61 — DSC06266.JPG 7 of 61 — DSC06280-1.JPG 8 of 61 — DSC06302.JPG 9 of 61 — _MG_9500.JPG 10 of 61 — _MG_9432.JPG 11 of 61 — DSC06385.JPG 12 of 61 — DSC06308.JPG 13 of 61 — DSC06395.JPG 14 of 61 — DSC06406.JPG 15 of 61 — DSC06409.JPG 16 of 61 — _MG_9187.JPG 17 of 61 — DSC06287.JPG 18 of 61 — DSC06309.JPG 19 of 61 — DSC06298.JPG 20 of 61 — DSC06324.JPG 21 of 61 — DSC06295.JPG 22 of 61 — DSC06327.JPG 23 of 61 — DSC06354.JPG 24 of 61 — DSC06358.JPG 25 of 61 — DSC06372.JPG 26 of 61 — DSC06376.JPG 27 of 61 — IMG_6999000.jpg 28 of 61 — IMG_7002000.jpg 29 of 61 — IMG_7014000.jpg 30 of 61 — _MG_9189.JPG 31 of 61 — _MG_9198.JPG 32 of 61 — _MG_9217.JPG 33 of 61 — _MG_9265.JPG 34 of 61 — _MG_9298.JPG 35 of 61 — _MG_9313.JPG 36 of 61 — _MG_9337.JPG 37 of 61 — _MG_9344.JPG 38 of 61 — _MG_9346.JPG 39 of 61 — _MG_9370.JPG 40 of 61 — _MG_9402.JPG 41 of 61 — _MG_9365.JPG 42 of 61 — _MG_9424.JPG 43 of 61 — _MG_9380.JPG 44 of 61 — _MG_9389.JPG 45 of 61 — _MG_9362.JPG 46 of 61 — _MG_9439.JPG 47 of 61 — _MG_9473.JPG 48 of 61 — _MG_9490.JPG 49 of 61 — _MG_9516.JPG 50 of 61 — _MG_9543.JPG 51 of 61 — _MG_9575.JPG 52 of 61 — _MG_9595.JPG 53 of 61 — _MG_9598.JPG 54 of 61 — _MG_9614.JPG 55 of 61 — _MG_9685.JPG 56 of 61 — _MG_9617.JPG 57 of 61 — _MG_9655.JPG 58 of 61 — _MG_9684.JPG 59 of 61 — DSC06282.JPG 60 of 61 — IMG_7032000.jpg 61 of 61 — IMG_7038000.jpg The weather cooperated until minutes after the Hola Cup was presented. Spencer Tritt

The day consisted of an eight team bracket tournament as well as free stage entertainment provided by El Jimador and Dance Dimensions, as well as a community resource fair, kids' scrimmages, and food provided by Jah Love, Checo's Tacos, Kona Ice, and Lovely Lemon.

Families also received free tickets to the DeKalb County United soccer game held Saturday night at the NIU Soccer Complex.

This year's winning team of the inaugural Hola Cup was the Monarcas. The Beloit Purple Knights were the runner-ups.

