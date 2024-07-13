Illinois GOP, Democrats react to shots fired at Trump rally in Pennsylvania

Republican U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood and other political leaders in Illinois have issued statements in response to the incident where former President Donald Trump was injured and was rushed off the stage at a Saturday afternoon rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

According to NPR, Pennsylvania State Police confirmed that shots were fired at Trump during the rally north of Pittsburgh, and that there was no update on the former president’s condition.

The Secret Service issued a statement saying that the former president is safe.

LaHood, who represents parts of Bloomington-Normal and much of central and northwestern Illinois, called the incident a “horrific shooting” and said he is grateful for the Secret Service and law enforcement “who acted quickly to keep people safe.”

The incident came just days before the Republican Party was prepared to meet in Milwaukee for the party’s convention that LaHood plans to attend.

“I am keeping President Trump, his family, and our country in my prayers following the horrific shooting at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania,” LaHood said.

Illinois Gov.JB Pritzker said in a statement "Violence is never the answer in our democracy. I am closely monitoring the situation and praying for former President Trump's recovery."

The Democratic governor added he is thankful to the Secret Service for their quick response.

Illinois Republican Party Chairwoman-elect Katy Salvi, who was elected to the post yesterday, issued a statement saying Republicans of Illinois are united and stand with the former president.

“We express our full support for President Trump and his family. We appreciate the prompt response by law enforcement and the Secret Service,” the statement said.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill, issued a statement that "political violence is never acceptable."

"I'm keeping the former president, the bystander who was tragically killed, and all who were injured or whose safety was threatened in my thoughts," Durbin said.

The McLean County Democratic Party issued a statement on social media thanking the Secret Service, law enforcement and first responders for their “quick response.”

“Violence is never the answer. It has no place in our politics or our democracy. We hope the former President makes a full and rapid recovery,” the statement said.

Authorities in Butler County, Pa. said the suspected shooter is dead and at one least one person who attended the rally.