Statewide: A conversation with Gov. Pritzker

On this episode, we bring you an interviewrecorded in late June with Gov. J.B. Pritzker. The governor appeared on the Illinois Lawmakers program to discuss the new state budget and his vision for the state.

Jak Tichenor and Jennifer Fuller host the segment.

Also,

* Lisa Kurian Philip has results of an investigation that found for-profit colleges often leave students worse off than when they started.

* Jane Carlson reports on updated standards for county juvenile detention facilities. She has more on progress being made at the Mary Davis Home in Galesburg.

* Joe Deacon visits with bicycle shop owners in the Peoria area about how business is going.

* Harvest Public Media's Frank Morris has more on a studies to find ways for both solar farming and food production on the same land.

Peter Medlin Teachers kayaking down the Rock River, just north of Rockford.

* Ryan Denham talks with Michael Jones of the Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts about a budget cut in the new state budget.

* Peter Medlin went along with some teachers on a kayak trip down the Rock River. He tells us the purpose of the activity.