© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our main phone number, 815-753-9000, is currently down. Please email us at npr@niu.edu or click here to use our Listener Comment Recorder and leave us a message. Thank you!

Statewide: A conversation with Gov. Pritzker

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published July 3, 2024 at 9:17 AM CDT
Gov. Pritzker talks with Illinois Lawmakers hosts Jak Tichenor and Jennifer Fuller.
Illinois Lawmakers
Gov. Pritzker talks with Illinois Lawmakers hosts Jak Tichenor and Jennifer Fuller.

On this episode, we bring you an interviewrecorded in late June with Gov. J.B. Pritzker. The governor appeared on the Illinois Lawmakers program to discuss the new state budget and his vision for the state.
Jak Tichenor and Jennifer Fuller host the segment.

Also,

* Lisa Kurian Philip has results of an investigation that found for-profit colleges often leave students worse off than when they started.

* Jane Carlson reports on updated standards for county juvenile detention facilities. She has more on progress being made at the Mary Davis Home in Galesburg.

* Joe Deacon visits with bicycle shop owners in the Peoria area about how business is going.

* Harvest Public Media's Frank Morris has more on a studies to find ways for both solar farming and food production on the same land.

Teachers kayaking down the Rock River, just north of Rockford.
Peter Medlin
Teachers kayaking down the Rock River, just north of Rockford.

* Ryan Denham talks with Michael Jones of the Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts about a budget cut in the new state budget.

* Peter Medlin went along with some teachers on a kayak trip down the Rock River. He tells us the purpose of the activity.
Illinois
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford