Our main phone number, 815-753-9000, is currently down. Please email us at npr@niu.edu or click here to use our Listener Comment Recorder and leave us a message. Thank you!

State Week: The state of journalism

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIMolly ParkerTim Franklin
Published July 3, 2024 at 4:39 PM CDT
State Week 23 logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois

The ways people get their news has dramatically changed. Traditional media has felt the impact. More than half the counties in the U.S. have limited access to news.

Journalism has been hit hard in Illinois.

"Illinois has lost 85% of all of its newspaper journalists since 2005," said Tim Alexander, Director of the Medill Local News Initiative at Northwestern University.

What does less news coverage mean for civic engagement?

"What you don't have is anybody covering the day-to-day city council, what's going on with my property taxes, are they going to fix the roads and potholes? Frankly, what we hear that people would like a lot of attention on," said Molly Parker, investigative reporter for Capitol News Illinois. She's also an assistant professor of journalism at Southern Illinois University and a distinguished fellow with ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network.

Parker and Alexander join host Sean Crawford and Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler for a conversation on the state of journalism.

Illinois
Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
Molly Parker
Veteran journalist Molly Parker joined Capitol News Illinois in July 2023 as an investigative reporter.
Tim Franklin
Tim Franklin leads the Medill Local News initiative, a series of programs designed to bolster the sustainability of local news.
