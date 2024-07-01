WIU lays off 36 faculty members

As the Western Illinois University administration strives to straighten out the school’s finances, some faculty members are losing their jobs.

In a written statement issued to local media on Monday afternoon, the administration said:

“In an ongoing commitment to achieving fiscal stability at Western Illinois University, 36 contracts for Unit B faculty have not been renewed. The University will continue to work toward a financially sustainable and thriving future, and WIU’s priorities remain the same: Western Illinois University ensures educational opportunity and access for all students and provides student-centered academic programs characterized by innovative teaching, research, and service, as well as an alignment with evolving industry demands, state priorities, and larger student interest.”

Unit B instructors are non-tenure track faculty. They were notified late last week.

WIU had 519 faculty members as of last fall. Overall, the university had 1,313 employees, including 286 full-time tenured faculty members.

During the Board of Trustees’ quarterly meeting in June, Chairperson Carin Stutz said Western has exhausted its reserves. She said the administration must straighten out the financial situation.

The board has delayed its search for the university’s next president because of the school’s finances.

