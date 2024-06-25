How to follow the presidential debate on WNIJ

This is the first debate in decades that will not be distributed by the Commission on Presidential Debates. The Commission historically provided NPR with the feed for their three Presidential debates and one Vice Presidential debate at no cost. The Biden Campaign announced earlier this year that they would not participate in the scheduled Commission debates. CNN then secured rights to carry the June 27 debate.

Where can I watch it?

The event starts at 8 p.m. central and will run for 90 minutes. It will be moderated by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash and take place at the network’s studios in Atlanta.

You will find a livestream of the debate at WNIJ.org. NPR.org will also carry that livestream online as a public service. That stream will include CNN's commercials and branding.

You can also follow NPR’s live blog for updates during the debate at NPR.org. Analysis will continue throughout NPR newscasts and NPR programs including Morning Edition, 1A, Here and Now, and All Things Considered.

Will I be able to hear it live on 89.5 FM?

At this moment, NPR has not secured the rights to offer the debate to member stations for live broadcast on-air. NPR is not currently a member of CNN’s network pool, and NPR has determined that the licensing fee to carry it is too high.

The June 27 debate is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. for WNIJ audiences. That is the same time we will air The Middle with Jeremy Hobson which will feature a live, call-in show related to the Presidential Debate.

NPR will continue to monitor plans for Presidential and Vice Presidential debates in this election cycle and share future coverage plans.

