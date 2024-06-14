© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State Week: Corruption cases continue in the courts

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIRay Long
Published June 14, 2024 at 1:21 PM CDT
State Week 23 logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois

A once powerful alderman is awaiting his sentence. Former House Speaker Michael Madigan is set for trial this fall. Madigan's former Chief of Staff just reported for prison this week. The former president of AT& T Illinois is charged with trying to illegally influence Madigan.

It's a busy time for the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Northern District. We update the cases and what impact a pending U.S. Supreme Court decision could play in some of them.

We also discuss the latest numbers from Planned Parenthood of Illinois showing more people are coming here from other states for abortions and other reproductive health care.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Chicago Tribune Investigative Reporter Ray Long.

Illinois
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
See stories by Charles N. Wheeler III
Ray Long
See stories by Ray Long