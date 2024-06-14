State Week: Corruption cases continue in the courts

A once powerful alderman is awaiting his sentence. Former House Speaker Michael Madigan is set for trial this fall. Madigan's former Chief of Staff just reported for prison this week. The former president of AT& T Illinois is charged with trying to illegally influence Madigan.

It's a busy time for the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Northern District. We update the cases and what impact a pending U.S. Supreme Court decision could play in some of them.

We also discuss the latest numbers from Planned Parenthood of Illinois showing more people are coming here from other states for abortions and other reproductive health care.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Chicago Tribune Investigative Reporter Ray Long.