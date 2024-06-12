© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Multiple injuries reported in incident in Ogle County

Northern Public Radio | By 13 WREX Newsroom
Published June 12, 2024 at 1:04 PM CDT
Ogle County Sheriff's Office Facebook page

Several people have been injured in what is being described as an incident near Lost Lake Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly before 1 p.m., 13 WREX confirmed that the Ogle County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible shooting near Lost Lake, northeast of Dixon.

Specific information was not immediately available, but officials confirmed that multiple people were injured in the incident.

Witnesses in the area described a large police presence in the neighborhood, but further information has not yet been confirmed.

This story is developing.
13 WREX Newsroom
