Multiple injuries reported in incident in Ogle County
Several people have been injured in what is being described as an incident near Lost Lake Wednesday afternoon.
Shortly before 1 p.m., 13 WREX confirmed that the Ogle County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible shooting near Lost Lake, northeast of Dixon.
Specific information was not immediately available, but officials confirmed that multiple people were injured in the incident.
Witnesses in the area described a large police presence in the neighborhood, but further information has not yet been confirmed.
This story is developing.