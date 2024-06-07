State Week: The governor signs the new budget

Just a week after lawmakers approved a new budget plan for the fiscal year that begins July 1, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed it into law. It wasn't an easy process as Republicans and even some Democrats worry it spends too much money. But Pritzker touts it as an example of fiscal responsibility.

We also discuss House staffers taking Speaker Chris Welch to court over their unionization effort and why Prisoner Review Board legislation stalled in the spring session.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Chicago Tribune Reporter Jeremy Gorner.