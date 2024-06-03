DeKalb's newest pickleball courts are popping at Hopkins Park

DeKalb’s Hopkins Park is now home to four pickleball courts that are already attracting a lot of attention.

For the pickleball faithful, the new courts at Hopkins Park are a welcome addition. They fill up fast, but the pick-up games move quickly, and etiquette dictates that players rotate often so that everyone gets a workout.

Matt Anderson of Malta is fairly new to the sport.

"It's a workout. When I first started playing pickleball, the day after, my legs were sore," Anderson said, admitting he'd underestimated the intensity of the game. "It is like any sport, as much as you get into it, you get out."

Mark Mellon of Sycamore has been playing for a few years now and encourages new players to give it a try.

"Someone can play their first game," Mellon said, "and they may not win, but it will be a competitive game."

The pickleball courts are part of a major renovation project at Hopkins Park. The project also includes a new playground, which is scheduled to re-open on June 14.