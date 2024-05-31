© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State Week: End of session wrap-up

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIJerry Nowicki
Published May 31, 2024 at 1:00 PM CDT
State Week 23 logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois

The Illinois House and Senate sent the governor a $53 billion spending plan for the new fiscal year starting in July. There was drama and a lot of negotiating to get it across the finish line. But in the end, Gov. Pritzker got nearly everything he wanted. That included health care initiatives and phasing out the grocery tax.

We discuss the end of session on this episode.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois Editor-In-Chief Jerry Nowicki.
Illinois
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
See stories by Charles N. Wheeler III
Jerry Nowicki
Jerry Nowicki is bureau chief of Capitol News Illinois and has been with the organization since its inception in 2019.
See stories by Jerry Nowicki