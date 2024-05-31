State Week: End of session wrap-up

The Illinois House and Senate sent the governor a $53 billion spending plan for the new fiscal year starting in July. There was drama and a lot of negotiating to get it across the finish line. But in the end, Gov. Pritzker got nearly everything he wanted. That included health care initiatives and phasing out the grocery tax.

We discuss the end of session on this episode.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois Editor-In-Chief Jerry Nowicki.