Statewide: Pregnancy and medical debt
Babies can be costly. Diapers, formula and child care add up. But for some families, the arrival of a newborn can also bring medical debt. On this episode, we hear from an Illinois couple who saw the bills rise to a level they no longer plan to have additional children.
Also:
* We talk with two Environmental Protection Agency experts on what to expect this summer when it comes to air quality in the state.
* JuanPablo Ramirez Franco has more on Chicago residents doing their own survey of tailpipe emissions.
* Eric Stock speaks with a Boy Scouts of America leader about a gender neutral name change for the more than century-old institution.
* Noam Levey speaks with a Jacksonville couple dealing with medical debt following the birth of a child.
* Elizabeth Rembert gives us an update on the longtime home food delivery business Schwan's. It has changed its name and approach.
* Peter Medlin reports on what happens to students with intellectual disabilities when they become adults.
* We talk with two central Illinois teachers who are wrapping up their careers about how things have changed and what they will miss the most.
* Adriana Cardona-Maguigad has more on volunteers providing a mutual aid network to migrants in Illinois.