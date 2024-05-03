State Week: The Chicago Bears stadium project gets a cool reception; A prison could move north

The Chicago Bears want to build a domed stadium along the city's lakefront near their current home of Solider Field. But the team wants government to chip in part of the cost. A meeting this weekwith the Pritzker Administration left the governor's key staff saying much of the project is a "non-starter.":

We discuss the status of the Bears stadium and potentially higher costs than have been outlined. We also talk abouta fast move to change the election law and place some referenda on the fall ballot. And the Department of Corrections wants to rebuild the Logan Correctional Center in Lincoln, but locate it near Joliet.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Chicago Tribune reporter Dan Petrella.