State Week: The Chicago Bears make their stadium pitch; Gov talks pensions

The NFL's Chicago Bears this week unveiled plans for a domed stadium along the city's lakefront, near their current home Soldier Field. The team wants state funding for some of the nearly $5 billion project. So far, state leaders are on the sideline, skeptical of providing that help.

Also, Gov. J.B. Pritzker raised the possibility of the state adjusting Tier 2 pensions for employees. There have been questions about the legality of lesser benefits offered a law passed more than a decade ago.

And, a tribal nation becomes the first to be federally recognized in Illinois.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois reporter Hannah Meisel.