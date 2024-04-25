© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Statewide: The legal fight over Black hair care products

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published April 25, 2024 at 7:23 AM CDT
Chicago Sun-Times

Black women have a long history of turning to chemical relaxers to straighten hair. But more studies have raised concerns about a link to certain cancers in regular users. While Chicago has been a leader in the Black-owned Black hair product industry, it's now at the center of a court battle. We learn more about those who say the chemicals have made women sick.

Also:

* Cheryl Corley takes us to the 40+ Double Dutch national playdate.

* A report from Iowa where a 180-year old university has closed and the community is trying to preserve its memory.

* Collin Schopp has details on legislation that would provide protections for library workers.

* Tim Shelley speaks with author and historian Mark Walczynski about his book Jolliet and Marquette: A New History of the 1673 Expedition.

Kelsey Wright lines up her shot during a Bocce Ball match in Murphysboro.
Ethan Holder
Kelsey Wright lines up her shot during a Bocce Ball match in Murphysboro.

* Ethan Holder tells us about bocce ball, which is growing in popularity.

* Camryn Cutinello visits Emiquon Nature Preserve to learn about wetland preservation.

* Peter Medlin talks with Freeport High School students who have become citizen journalists.
