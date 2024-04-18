Statewide: Helping children process grief

A special camp in Springfield brings together children who have lost a loved one. It's a chance to work through their emotions.

Dr. Melissa Franzen said a big part of the camp is getting kids to open up about how they are feeling. She said many won't talk about it at home because they see grief in the faces of their caregivers and don't want to add to it.

"So they keep it to themselves," she said "The heaviness, the weight of losing a loved one is there for everyone. (Children) have all those feelings, but they don't know what to do."

It can also end up resulting in behaviors such as anger. We learn more about the camp on this episode.

Also this week:

* Despite more local newspapers closing up shop, there are some still working to keep the public informed.

* Reporter Edith Brady-Lunny has details on the town of Normal settling a lawsuit with a man who was exonerated after serving more than a dozen years for murder.

* Charlie Schlenker talks with a biologist about a big event this spring — a dual emergence of two cicada broods.

Staab Funeral Homes

* Maureen McKinney speaks with Dr. Melissa Franzen about a Springfield grief camp for kids and how young people deal with the loss of a loved one.

* Peter Medlin reports on challenges faces speech language pathologists and why some are considering leaving the field.

* We have a story on how the number of Black students enrolled at Illinois colleges has dropped. Financial aid changes are a key reason.

* Jane Carlson visits a Galesburg bookstore that has turned to the public for help.

