Rural McLean County man killed in crash in rural Mackinaw

WGLT | By Ryan Denham
Published April 9, 2024 at 7:32 AM CDT
A rural McLean County man was killed Monday afternoon in a motorcycle crash in rural Mackinaw.

The crash between a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle happened around 3:28 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Townline and Boston School roads in rural Mackinaw, said Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley.

Killed in the crash was a 73-year-old man from rural McLean County. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released, pending family notification.

The coroner's office, Tazewell County sheriff's office, and Illinois State Police are investigating.
