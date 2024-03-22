State Week: A primary election recap

On this episode, we look back at election results from the past week. A battle among two conservative Republicans for a southern Illinois congressional seat went to the incumbent.

Chicago's Mayor Brandon Johnson's progressive agenda was dealt a blow when a tax referendum to help with housing failed. And the longest serving member of the General Assembly was defeated with the help of the Illinois House Speaker, who supported her opponent.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Lee Enterprises' reporter Brenden Moore.