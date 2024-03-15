© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
State Week: Bring Chicago Home referendum goes before voters

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIHeather Cherone
Published March 15, 2024 at 12:20 PM CDT
A controversial ballot measure, that has gone through several court fights, will be on the ballot Tuesday in Chicago. Called "Bring Chicago Home," it would raise the real estate transfer tax on wealthier properties. The proceeds would go toward affordable housing efforts.

If approved, the Chicago City Council would still need to vote to raise the rates. That would likely trigger yet another court challenge. The effort comes as Chicago is still dealing with providing resources for thousands of migrants who have arrived in the city.

We also discuss a new revenue estimate for the state and yet more delays for the proposed Obama Presidential Center.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Chicago Tonight's Heather Cherone.

Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
Heather Cherone
