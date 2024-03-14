Statewide: A journey from prison to a PhD

Johnny Le’Dell Pippins spent 26 years in prison. After Gov. J.B. Pritzker commuted his sentence last spring, he decided to go to school. Now working on his PhD in Criminology at the University of Iowa, Pippins uses his experience to educate his fellow classmates. We'll hear from himon this episode.

Also:

* Collin Schoop finds out local book stores are doing better than you might think.

* Harvest Public Media's Lilley Halloran looks at why more women are going into veterinary medicine and why most rural practices are still mostly male-dominated.

* Peter Medlin heads to North Central College in Naperville to learn about their powerhouse women's wrestling team.

* Will Bauer examines how Metro East communities are faring financially after Missouri approved recreational marijuana sales.

* WBEZ's Juanpablo Ramirez-Franco has the latest on an effort to stop invasive carp from getting to the Great Lakes.

* Natalie Krebs looks at nitrate levels in water supplies and how they can be tied to serious health issues.

* Eric Stock talks about the state budget and other priorities with Illinois Republican Sen. Sally Turner.

Daniel Rust and Alan Hoffman

Howard Hughes flew an early Constellation to Washington, D.C., in 1944 and took senators on local flights. He is standing next to Missouri Sen. Harry Truman, and they are standing behind Owen Brewster, later Hughes’ nemesis.

* Wayne Pratt sits down with authors of the book Come Fly with Me - The Rise and Fall of Trans World Airlines.