Five dead in Rushville school bus accident

Five people were killed Monday when a Schuyler-Industry school bus collided with a semi truck carrying sand on U.S. Route 24 near Parkview Road in Rushville.

The fatalities include three children, the bus driver, and the truck driver.

Those killed in the crash were identified David Coufal, 72, of Browning; Angela Spiker, 57, of Rushville; Maria Miller, 5, of Rushville; Andrew Miller, 3, of Rushville; and Noah Driscoll, 3, of Rushville.

Illinois State Police said the accident happened around 11:30 a.m. when, for an unknown reason, the eastbound school bus crossed over into the westbound lane, in front of the semi truck.

Both vehicles became engulfed in flames.

At a press conference Monday afternoon at the Rushville Fire Department, Schuyler County Sheriff Bill Redshaw said there weren’t words to describe the loss for the small community.

“It’s devastating,” Redshaw said. “Our prayers go out to the families.”

Schuyler County Coroner Terry Millslagle said the families of the deceased have been notified.

The Rushville Fire Department, the Schuyler County Fire Protection District, Schuyler County Ambulance, Rushville Police Department, and the Schuyler County Sheriff all responded to the crash.

Classes will not be in session Tuesday or Wednesday at Schuyler-Industry schools, the district said in a Facebook post.

Counselors and support staff will still be available for students and teachers.