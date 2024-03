A person has died following a house fire in Delavan Friday night.

Authorities were alerted of the fire at the 8200 block of Locust Road at 7:10 p.m. The person was pronounced at the scene at 8:50 p.m. by Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley.

The identity of the person will be released Monday by the coroner's office following an autopsy.

The case is under investigation by the coroner, the Illinois State Fire Marshall and the Tazewell County Sheriff.