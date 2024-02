Leap Days happen only once every four years, and you deserve a flashback to the LAST leap day.

This playlist, curated by Highway 309's Ariele Jones, is for those who want to remember what Highway 309 sounded like before the world shut down.

Listen to the playlist below and follow our music service Highway 309 on Spotify.

Listen to Highway 309 on-air weekends on WGLT and WCBU, and streaming 24/7 on both station websites.