IL-76 candidate profiles: Liz Bishop

This week, we are looking at the primary candidates running for Illinois state representative for the 76th district. Since there are five candidates, WNIJ will present the candidates in alphabetical order each morning throughout the week.

Liz Bishop is a former Republican precinct committeewoman from LaSalle. She’s also served as an Illinois GOP deputy state central committeewoman and feels her experiences bring a fresh perspective.

"I believe the residents of this district deserve honest, effective, common-sense leadership in Springfield," Bishop said. "We deserve a representative who understands our district, its needs and its possibilities. We don't want a wannabe career politician or bureaucrat. I'm a mom, a businesswoman, and an Illinoisan who is tired of the same bad policies coming out of Springfield.”

Bishop says she believes in the principles of fiscal responsibility and wants to create policies that ease the cost of living in the 76th District, which includes portions of LaSalle, Bureau, Putnam and Livingston counties.

“My campaign is focusing on economics, accessible health care and energy," Bishop said. "I'd like to see taxes lowered so that everyone can keep a little more money in their pocketbook and attract new residents to the area and build their tax base that way.”

The SAFE-T Act is a primary concern for Bishop, and she wants a bill to address it in its current form.

“I think that the SAFE-T Act is not successful," Bishop said. "I think it doesn't represent law enforcement and victims the way that it should. And I would make that a top priority.”

The Illinois SAFE-T Act overhauls several areas of policing including how police officers are held accountable for misconduct and what constitutes an officer’s justified use of force as well as the end of cash bail.

Bishop is also concerned about federal mandates — the actions the federal government takes causing non-Federal Government entities increased costs to fulfill a federal purpose.

“Those pushed costs to local government [and] property taxes go up," Bishop said. "I think we need property tax relief. So, I think my approach would be more of a general one, in addressing those to get to the heart of the economic issue.”

Democrat Lance Yednock is not seeking re-election. Bishop cites Yednock and Republican Sue Rezin as a model for how bipartisanship can work in Springfield.

“It's important to remember why we're there in Springfield," Bishop said. "We're there to represent our constituents. Sometimes we work within our own party and sometimes we reach across the aisle, and I think that I'm capable of doing that. I recognize the value of it and that would be the goal.”

Bishop faces Crystal Loughran on the Republican ballot. On the Democratic side, Cohen Barnes, Amy “Murri” Briel and Carolyn “Morris” Zasada are running for the seat.

The primary will be held March 19th.

