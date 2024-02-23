© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
State Week: The governor's budget plan

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIJerry Nowicki
Published February 23, 2024 at 12:57 PM CST
State Week 23 logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois

In a combined State of the State and Budget Address, Gov. J.B. Pritzkeroffered up his vision for the next budget cycle, starting in July.

The governor outlined more spending, some tax breaks and tax hikes. He also discussed the influx of asylum seekers and proposed more funds to help take care of the new arrivals.

He also irritated some interest groups, proposed a new plan to get a handle on pension funding and touted efforts to get more kids in preschool.

We discuss the budget plan and the Chicago White Sox owner, Jerry Reinsdorf, visiting the statehouse in an attempt to get money for a new stadium.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capital New Illinois' Editor-in-Chief Jerry Nowicki.
